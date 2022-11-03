American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Receives $55.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.75.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMWD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on American Woodmark from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on American Woodmark from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Woodmark in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on American Woodmark from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

American Woodmark Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMWD opened at $45.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.79 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.06. American Woodmark has a 52-week low of $40.70 and a 52-week high of $76.36.

Institutional Trading of American Woodmark

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.40. American Woodmark had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $542.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. American Woodmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Woodmark will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,468,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,876,000 after purchasing an additional 32,812 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,270,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,185,000 after acquiring an additional 28,209 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,184,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,962,000 after acquiring an additional 100,455 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 870,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,172,000 after acquiring an additional 15,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broad Run Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 867,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

About American Woodmark

(Get Rating)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.