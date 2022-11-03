Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Receives $188.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $188.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KWR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $196.00 price target for the company.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Quaker Chemical Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of KWR stock opened at $154.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 1.31. Quaker Chemical has a 12-month low of $129.06 and a 12-month high of $276.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $492.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.00 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Quaker Chemical will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KWR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Quaker Chemical by 3,616.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Quaker Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Quaker Chemical by 9.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Quaker Chemical in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Quaker Chemical by 10.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quaker Chemical

(Get Rating)

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.