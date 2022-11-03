Analysts Set Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Price Target at $21.43

Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.07.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ESI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Element Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESI. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 90.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 32.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 1,473.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

NYSE ESI opened at $16.72 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.38. Element Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $15.31 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.45%.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

