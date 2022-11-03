Brokerages Set Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Price Target at C$19.08

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$19.08.

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Pason Systems to a “sell” rating and set a C$14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

TSE:PSI opened at C$14.87 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.68 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.54. Pason Systems has a 12 month low of C$9.42 and a 12 month high of C$17.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of C$1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09.

Pason Systems ( TSE:PSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$73.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$70.65 million. Equities analysts predict that Pason Systems will post 1.2000002 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.14%.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

