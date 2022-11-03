Analysts Set Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) PT at $20.57

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.57.

KTOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $10.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.36. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $23.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $224.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.57 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 2.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $46,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,006.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $90,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 333,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,329,592.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $46,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,006.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $279,880. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

Further Reading

