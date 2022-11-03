Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

RACE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ferrari from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. HSBC upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ferrari from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.00.

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $191.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.95. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $167.45 and a fifty-two week high of $278.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.81.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.27. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.61% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RACE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 26.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,828,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,760,000 after buying an additional 1,844,364 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,075,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ferrari by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,718,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,880,000 after purchasing an additional 336,380 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Ferrari by 1,151.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 302,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,532,000 after purchasing an additional 278,483 shares during the period. Finally, Ensemble Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ferrari by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 403,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,913,000 after purchasing an additional 210,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

