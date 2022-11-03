The Liberty Braves Group (BATRK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 4th. Analysts expect The Liberty Braves Group to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect The Liberty Braves Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ BATRK opened at $30.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 85.11 and a beta of 0.86. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52 week low of $23.34 and a 52 week high of $32.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.74.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BATRK. StockNews.com raised shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Liberty Braves Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

In other The Liberty Braves Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $28,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,940. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,100 shares of company stock valued at $90,156. Insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 15.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

