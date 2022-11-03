Desjardins Upgrades Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) to Buy

Desjardins upgraded shares of Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday, PriceTargets.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Cogeco Communications’ Q1 2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.86 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$127.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Cogeco Communications from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$102.00 to C$92.50 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Cogeco Communications from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$96.36.

Cogeco Communications stock opened at C$70.81 on Friday. Cogeco Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$62.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$114.66. The stock has a market cap of C$3.23 billion and a PE ratio of 8.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$72.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$86.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.81, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a $0.776 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Cogeco Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is currently 31.86%.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

