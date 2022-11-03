Atlas Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ATCO)

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 5,214 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 337% compared to the typical volume of 1,192 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlas

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATCO. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Atlas by 27.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,609,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 9.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,616,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,964,000 after acquiring an additional 215,125 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Atlas by 55.9% during the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,039,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,847,000 after acquiring an additional 731,493 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlas by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 792,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,634,000 after acquiring an additional 59,661 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Atlas by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 779,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after purchasing an additional 91,965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlas alerts:

Atlas Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ATCO opened at $15.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Atlas has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $16.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.02.

Atlas Announces Dividend

Atlas ( NYSE:ATCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $413.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.43 million. Atlas had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 32.11%. Atlas’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlas will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Atlas’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ATCO. B. Riley lowered Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Atlas from $14.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Atlas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $14.45 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.74.

Atlas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.