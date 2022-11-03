Altice USA Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 17,788 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 120% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,096 call options.

Altice USA Price Performance

ATUS opened at $6.26 on Thursday. Altice USA has a 12-month low of $4.99 and a 12-month high of $18.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 3.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.21.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.23% and a negative return on equity of 112.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Altice USA

Institutional Trading of Altice USA

In related news, Director Charles Stewart sold 31,560 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $315,284.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,323,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,226,010.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 52.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Altice USA by 6.2% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 82,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 22.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 104,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 19,009 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 11.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 234,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 23,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATUS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Altice USA from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Altice USA to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. HSBC lowered shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

