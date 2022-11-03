Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Short Interest Update

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,660,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the September 30th total of 103,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 457,386 shares of company stock valued at $70,627,433 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Apple alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 5,935.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 229,929 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Apple by 18,263.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416,445 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Apple Trading Down 3.7 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.56.

Shares of AAPL opened at $145.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.25. Apple has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. Apple’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Analysts expect that Apple will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.