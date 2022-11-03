Investors Buy Large Volume of Vinco Ventures Call Options (NASDAQ:BBIG)

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 62,597 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 78% compared to the typical volume of 35,248 call options.
Vinco Ventures Stock Down 5.6 %
NASDAQ BBIG opened at $0.91 on Thursday. Vinco Ventures has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $5.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.50.
In related news, Director Phillip Anthony Mcfillin sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 254,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,848.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
Vinco Ventures, Inc develops and commercializes end-to-end consumer products in North America. It offers kitchenware, small appliances, toys, pet care, baby products, health and beauty aids, entertainment venue merchandise, and housewares to retailers, mass-market retailers, and e-commerce sites; and personal protective equipment to governmental agencies, hospitals, and distributors.
