Investors Buy Large Volume of Vinco Ventures Call Options (NASDAQ:BBIG)

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 62,597 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 78% compared to the typical volume of 35,248 call options.

Vinco Ventures Stock Down 5.6 %

NASDAQ BBIG opened at $0.91 on Thursday. Vinco Ventures has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $5.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.50.

Insider Transactions at Vinco Ventures

In related news, Director Phillip Anthony Mcfillin sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 254,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,848.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vinco Ventures

Vinco Ventures Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vinco Ventures by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,530,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,696,000 after purchasing an additional 240,191 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vinco Ventures by 371.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,134,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after buying an additional 2,469,424 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vinco Ventures by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,750,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,803,000 after acquiring an additional 496,278 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vinco Ventures by 262.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,470,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,159 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vinco Ventures by 543.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,552,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,105 shares during the period. 28.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vinco Ventures, Inc develops and commercializes end-to-end consumer products in North America. It offers kitchenware, small appliances, toys, pet care, baby products, health and beauty aids, entertainment venue merchandise, and housewares to retailers, mass-market retailers, and e-commerce sites; and personal protective equipment to governmental agencies, hospitals, and distributors.

