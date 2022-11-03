EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) Short Interest Update

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,400 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the September 30th total of 81,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:EDRY opened at $13.73 on Thursday. EuroDry has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $44.99. The firm has a market cap of $40.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.55.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by ($0.22). EuroDry had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 60.70%. The business had revenue of $20.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.77 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EDRY. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of EuroDry from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. TheStreet cut shares of EuroDry from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDRY. UBS Group AG increased its position in EuroDry by 340.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in EuroDry in the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in EuroDry in the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in EuroDry by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in EuroDry by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 16,533 shares during the period. 9.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of ten drybulk carriers comprising five Panamax drybulk carriers, two Ultramax drybulk carrier, two Kamsarmax carriers, and one Supramax drybulk carrier with a cargo capacity of 726,555 deadweight tons.

