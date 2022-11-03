Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 150,722 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 160% compared to the average daily volume of 57,987 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Austin Russell purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.07 per share, with a total value of $226,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 955,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,661,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,450,250 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Luminar Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 8,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 62.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luminar Technologies Trading Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ LAZR opened at $7.88 on Thursday. Luminar Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 11.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.03 and a 200 day moving average of $8.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.55.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 134.47% and a negative net margin of 832.16%. Research analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LAZR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Westpark Capital began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Luminar Technologies from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Northland Securities lowered Luminar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Luminar Technologies from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.93.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

