InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:INCR) Short Interest Update

InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:INCR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,800 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the September 30th total of 90,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InterCure

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in InterCure by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 10,598 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of InterCure by 756.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of InterCure by 9,567.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in InterCure in the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

InterCure Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of InterCure stock opened at $4.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.64. The company has a market cap of $209.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. InterCure has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $8.77.

About InterCure

InterCure ( NASDAQ:INCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.52 million during the quarter. InterCure had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 7.37%.

InterCure Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, cultivation, production, marketing, and distribution of medical cannabis products in Israel and internationally. It offers dried cannabis inflorescences and cannabis extract mixed with oil. The company also invests in biomed sector.

