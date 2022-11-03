Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Sirius XM Put Options (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 115,159 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 802% compared to the average daily volume of 12,768 put options.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SIRI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sirius XM from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sirius XM from $7.60 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Sirius XM from $7.10 to $6.75 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.84.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 91,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 43,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 388,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIRI opened at $6.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.93. Sirius XM has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $6.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.024 dividend. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

