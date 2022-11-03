Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 4,232 call options on the company. This is an increase of 78% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,372 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 22,890 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 269.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 812,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,179,000 after acquiring an additional 592,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. 16.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NNOX opened at $13.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.70. The company has a market capitalization of $697.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.69. Nano-X Imaging has a 1-year low of $8.23 and a 1-year high of $28.60.

Nano-X Imaging ( NASDAQ:NNOX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nano-X Imaging will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

