Monster Beverage Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MNST)

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 4,903 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 45% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,389 call options.

Monster Beverage Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of MNST opened at $91.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.91. Monster Beverage has a 1-year low of $71.78 and a 1-year high of $99.81.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,596,264.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,975.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 311.4% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 45.3% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MNST shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.07.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

