StockNews.com Downgrades Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) to Hold

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

CMLS has been the topic of several other research reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Cumulus Media in a research report on Monday. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Cumulus Media from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Noble Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cumulus Media to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

CMLS opened at $7.51 on Tuesday. Cumulus Media has a fifty-two week low of $6.46 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.51.

Cumulus Media ( NASDAQ:CMLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.17). Cumulus Media had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $236.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cumulus Media will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 188,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 211,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 406 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 9,500 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

