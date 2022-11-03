AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on APPF. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of AppFolio from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on AppFolio from $143.00 to $131.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $115.75.

Get AppFolio alerts:

AppFolio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF opened at $119.52 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.38 and a 200-day moving average of $101.50. AppFolio has a twelve month low of $79.92 and a twelve month high of $139.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -83.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 3,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $394,291.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 16,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $1,680,762.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,454,494. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 3,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $394,291.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,791 shares of company stock valued at $6,365,060 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in AppFolio by 5.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 4.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 1.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.