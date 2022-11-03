Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Downgraded to Market Perform at Northland Securities

Northland Securities lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $60.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $80.00.

AMD has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $107.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $98.74.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.7 %

AMD stock opened at $58.63 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The stock has a market cap of $94.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at $14,896,224.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $13,460,418 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,768.0% during the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 285,082 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,171,000 after purchasing an additional 275,142 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 259,267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,348,000 after purchasing an additional 100,072 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 37,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,120,000 after buying an additional 17,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 97.5% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

