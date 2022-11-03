Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Downgraded to Market Perform at Northland Securities

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2022

Northland Securities lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMDGet Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $60.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $80.00.

AMD has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $107.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $98.74.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.7 %

AMD stock opened at $58.63 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The stock has a market cap of $94.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMDGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at $14,896,224.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $13,460,418 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,768.0% during the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 285,082 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,171,000 after purchasing an additional 275,142 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 259,267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,348,000 after purchasing an additional 100,072 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 37,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,120,000 after buying an additional 17,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 97.5% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.