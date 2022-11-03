Morgan Stanley Trims Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Target Price to $77.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMD. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $98.74.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD stock opened at $58.63 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,249 shares of company stock worth $13,460,418 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $210,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,768.0% in the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 285,082 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,171,000 after purchasing an additional 275,142 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 259,267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,348,000 after purchasing an additional 100,072 shares during the period. Essex LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 37,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 17,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 97.5% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Stories

