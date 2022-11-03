Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Coverage Initiated at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Akari Therapeutics alerts:

Akari Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AKTX opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.97. Akari Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional Trading of Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Akari Therapeutics stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 83,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Akari Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akari Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akari Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.