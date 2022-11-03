Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Lowered to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $62.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AIMC. StockNews.com lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMC opened at $58.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 235.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.47. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12-month low of $32.18 and a 12-month high of $62.25.

Altra Industrial Motion ( NASDAQ:AIMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $466.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIMC. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 0.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 34,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 10.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 28,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

