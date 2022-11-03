Piper Sandler Increases Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Price Target to $1.50

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler to $1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AGLE. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1.50 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.88.

AGLE stock opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.78. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $7.94. The company has a market capitalization of $74.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGLE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 million. Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 105.49% and a negative net margin of 1,244.84%. Research analysts predict that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marcio Souza purchased 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.56 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 5.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,187,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 62,504 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,877,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 676,718 shares during the period. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 87.8% in the second quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 5,347,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 23.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 521,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 98,001 shares during the period. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 435.9% during the second quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 4,668,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797,435 shares in the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

