Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Advaxis Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of ADXS opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. Advaxis has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $41.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.26.
Advaxis Company Profile
