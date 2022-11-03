Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Cut to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ABCB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

Ameris Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $50.80 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $38.22 and a 12-month high of $56.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABCB. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 369.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

About Ameris Bancorp



Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

