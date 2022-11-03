Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target Raised to $251.00 at Robert W. Baird

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird to $251.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ADP. StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.55.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $237.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.94. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $192.26 and a 12-month high of $261.59. The firm has a market cap of $98.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at $10,258,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,241 shares of company stock valued at $25,564,405. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% during the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% in the third quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 2,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

