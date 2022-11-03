Citigroup Reiterates Neutral Rating for Experian (LON:EXPN)

Experian (LON:EXPN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 2,827 ($32.69) target price on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Experian from GBX 3,250 ($37.58) to GBX 3,200 ($37.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Experian from GBX 3,300 ($38.15) to GBX 3,250 ($37.58) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,085.40 ($35.67).

Get Experian alerts:

Experian Stock Down 0.1 %

EXPN stock opened at GBX 2,686 ($31.06) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.17. The firm has a market cap of £24.73 billion and a PE ratio of 2,464.22. Experian has a twelve month low of GBX 2,242 ($25.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,689 ($42.65). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,683.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,665.75.

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand the customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.