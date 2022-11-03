Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $380.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $350.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.74% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Abiomed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Abiomed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $350.50.

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $373.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.32. Abiomed has a one year low of $219.85 and a one year high of $381.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $260.98 and its 200 day moving average is $265.20.

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17. Abiomed had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $277.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Abiomed will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total transaction of $127,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,040,170.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABMD. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Abiomed by 173.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,852 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 534.4% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,580 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,167,000 after buying an additional 10,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

