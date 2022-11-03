Fulham Shore (LON:FUL) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Fulham Shore (LON:FUL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Fulham Shore Trading Up 7.5 %

Shares of LON:FUL opened at GBX 10.75 ($0.12) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 10.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 12.21. The company has a market capitalization of £68.24 million and a P/E ratio of 1,075.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.05, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.47. Fulham Shore has a 52-week low of GBX 9 ($0.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 18.89 ($0.22).

Fulham Shore Company Profile

The Fulham Shore PLC owns, operates, and manages restaurants in the United Kingdom. As of August 9, 2022, it operated 23 restaurants under the ‘The Real Greek' name primarily in London and Southern England; and 67 restaurants under the Franco Manca name, across Edinburgh, Glasgow, Manchester, Leeds, Cambridge, Bath, Oxford, Bristol, and Exeter, as well as 2 pizzeria under franchise in Greece.

