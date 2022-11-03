Fulham Shore (LON:FUL) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Fulham Shore (LON:FUL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Fulham Shore Trading Up 7.5 %
Shares of LON:FUL opened at GBX 10.75 ($0.12) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 10.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 12.21. The company has a market capitalization of £68.24 million and a P/E ratio of 1,075.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.05, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.47. Fulham Shore has a 52-week low of GBX 9 ($0.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 18.89 ($0.22).
Fulham Shore Company Profile
See Also
- New Revenue Strategy, Strong Earnings, Apple Remains a Buy
- Are Investors Bailing on Travel America as Diesel Shortages Loom?
- Devon Energy Lower After Beating Q3 Views But Slashing Dividend
- Chesapeake Energy Focus on Natural Gas Leads to Strong Results
- Sell-Side Interest Drives Mondelez Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Fulham Shore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulham Shore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.