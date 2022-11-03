SEGRO (LON:SGRO) PT Lowered to GBX 960 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,150 ($13.30) to GBX 960 ($11.10) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.73% from the stock’s current price.

SGRO has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 985 ($11.39) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on SEGRO from GBX 1,260 ($14.57) to GBX 1,040 ($12.02) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,388 ($16.05) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,232.25 ($14.25).

Get SEGRO alerts:

SEGRO Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of LON SGRO opened at GBX 788.60 ($9.12) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 817.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 994.26. SEGRO has a 52-week low of GBX 669.20 ($7.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,508 ($17.44). The stock has a market capitalization of £9.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 232.63.

Insider Transactions at SEGRO

About SEGRO

In other news, insider Andy Harrison purchased 22,271 shares of SEGRO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 892 ($10.31) per share, for a total transaction of £198,657.32 ($229,688.20).

(Get Rating)

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.