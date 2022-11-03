Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Capital (LON:CAPD)

Capital (LON:CAPD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 178 ($2.06) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 110.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Capital Price Performance

Shares of LON CAPD opened at GBX 84.40 ($0.98) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 85.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 89.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £162.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.94. Capital has a 52 week low of GBX 75 ($0.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 108 ($1.25).

About Capital

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

