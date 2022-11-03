LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Price Target Cut to GBX 205 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 235 ($2.72) to GBX 205 ($2.37) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.69% from the company’s previous close.

LMP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of LondonMetric Property to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 280 ($3.24) to GBX 200 ($2.31) in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 280 ($3.24) to GBX 225 ($2.60) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LondonMetric Property presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 254.67 ($2.94).

LON LMP opened at GBX 185.20 ($2.14) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.44. LondonMetric Property has a twelve month low of GBX 157.76 ($1.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 287.20 ($3.32). The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 189.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 226.12.

In related news, insider Rosalyn Wilton bought 5,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 183 ($2.12) per share, with a total value of £9,940.56 ($11,493.31). In related news, insider James Fitzroy Dean bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 170 ($1.97) per share, for a total transaction of £127,500 ($147,415.89). Also, insider Rosalyn Wilton bought 5,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.12) per share, with a total value of £9,940.56 ($11,493.31).

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

