Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) PT Raised to $60.00 at Truist Financial

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered Ameris Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ ABCB opened at $50.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.22 and a 12 month high of $56.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 369.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

