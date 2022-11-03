Piper Sandler Lowers AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Price Target to $21.00

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 75.00% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbCellera Biologics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.40.

AbCellera Biologics Stock Performance

Shares of AbCellera Biologics stock opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. AbCellera Biologics has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $17.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.94. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of -0.93.

Insider Activity at AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics ( NASDAQ:ABCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $45.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.22 million. AbCellera Biologics had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 39.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.46 per share, for a total transaction of $2,292,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 55,844,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,976,720.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbCellera Biologics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 44.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

Further Reading

