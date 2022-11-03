Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,450 ($16.76) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.00% from the stock’s previous close.
Next Fifteen Communications Group Stock Performance
Shares of NFC stock opened at GBX 1,000 ($11.56) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.17. Next Fifteen Communications Group has a 52 week low of GBX 741 ($8.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,476 ($17.07). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 851.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 990.14. The company has a market cap of £984.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.35.
About Next Fifteen Communications Group
