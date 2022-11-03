Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,450 ($16.76) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Next Fifteen Communications Group Stock Performance

Shares of NFC stock opened at GBX 1,000 ($11.56) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.17. Next Fifteen Communications Group has a 52 week low of GBX 741 ($8.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,476 ($17.07). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 851.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 990.14. The company has a market cap of £984.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.35.

About Next Fifteen Communications Group

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

