AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from C$37.00 to C$36.00. The company traded as low as C$23.83 and last traded at C$23.91, with a volume of 384502 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$24.57.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ALA. CSFB upgraded AltaGas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$32.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. CIBC lowered their price objective on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on AltaGas from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AltaGas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AltaGas news, Director Jeremy Jason Weatherhead sold 1,230 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.80, for a total transaction of C$35,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$276,220.80.

AltaGas Stock Performance

About AltaGas

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$28.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.57.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

