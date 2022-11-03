Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) Receives $40.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

KNTK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kinetik from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kinetik in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Kinetik from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kinetik in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

Kinetik Stock Performance

Shares of KNTK opened at $35.40 on Monday. Kinetik has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $44.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.91.

Kinetik Dividend Announcement

Kinetik ( NASDAQ:KNTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $1.78. The company had revenue of $335.57 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinetik will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%.

Insider Activity

In other Kinetik news, COO Matthew Wall sold 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total value of $357,438.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 420,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,030,583.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kinetik news, insider Anne Psencik sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $96,420.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,648.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew Wall sold 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total value of $357,438.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 420,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,030,583.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 31,534 shares of company stock valued at $1,135,634. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinetik

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNTK. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in Kinetik during the 3rd quarter worth $599,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kinetik during the 3rd quarter worth $811,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kinetik during the 3rd quarter worth $1,320,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Kinetik during the 3rd quarter worth $2,342,000.

Kinetik Company Profile

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Featured Articles

