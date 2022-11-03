HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Given New €47.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €54.00 ($54.00) to €47.00 ($47.00) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HLFFF. Barclays cut their target price on HelloFresh from €44.00 ($44.00) to €40.00 ($40.00) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on HelloFresh from €35.00 ($35.00) to €23.00 ($23.00) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cheuvreux downgraded HelloFresh from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on HelloFresh from €84.00 ($84.00) to €58.00 ($58.00) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on HelloFresh from €34.00 ($34.00) to €32.00 ($32.00) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Get HelloFresh alerts:

HelloFresh Stock Performance

Shares of HLFFF stock opened at $21.31 on Monday. HelloFresh has a 52 week low of $20.32 and a 52 week high of $108.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.11 and its 200-day moving average is $30.12.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.