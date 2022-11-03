Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Price Target Lowered to €20.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €25.00 ($25.00) to €20.00 ($20.00) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VLEEY. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Valeo from €19.00 ($19.00) to €21.00 ($21.00) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Valeo from €20.00 ($20.00) to €18.00 ($18.00) in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Valeo from €24.00 ($24.00) to €22.00 ($22.00) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of VLEEY opened at $8.02 on Monday. Valeo has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $16.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.54 and its 200-day moving average is $9.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

