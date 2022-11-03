Scotiabank Boosts AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Price Target to C$8.50

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

AGF Management Stock Performance

AGF Management stock opened at $4.31 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.97. AGF Management has a fifty-two week low of $4.23 and a fifty-two week high of $6.58.

About AGF Management

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

