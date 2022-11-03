Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Price Target Cut to 107.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from 108.00 to 107.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Nordea Equity Research raised Danske Bank A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a 135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Danske Bank A/S from 93.00 to 92.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Danske Bank A/S from 112.00 to 113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danske Bank A/S currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.43.

Get Danske Bank A/S alerts:

Danske Bank A/S Stock Performance

Shares of DNKEY stock opened at $8.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Danske Bank A/S has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.16. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 0.90.

About Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers corporate finance services, investment and debt capital markets products, merger and acquisition advisory services, equity and loan capital markets services, international payments, cash management, credit transfer, and supply chain and trade finance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Danske Bank A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danske Bank A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.