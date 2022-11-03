Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Price Target Cut to 1,070.00

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from 1,160.00 to 1,070.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CABGY. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Carlsberg A/S from 835.00 to 915.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Carlsberg A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Carlsberg A/S from 1,050.00 to 1,190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Carlsberg A/S from 1,188.00 to 1,117.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,023.67.

Shares of CABGY stock opened at $23.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.09. Carlsberg A/S has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $35.59.

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.

