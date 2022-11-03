Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Price Target Cut to 1,070.00

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2022

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGYGet Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from 1,160.00 to 1,070.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CABGY. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Carlsberg A/S from 835.00 to 915.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Carlsberg A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Carlsberg A/S from 1,050.00 to 1,190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Carlsberg A/S from 1,188.00 to 1,117.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,023.67.

Carlsberg A/S Price Performance

Shares of CABGY stock opened at $23.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.09. Carlsberg A/S has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $35.59.

Carlsberg A/S Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY)

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.