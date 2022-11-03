CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) PT Lowered to C$17.00 at Scotiabank

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$23.50 to C$19.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Get CI Financial alerts:

CI Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CIXX opened at $9.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.27. CI Financial has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $24.52.

CI Financial Increases Dividend

CI Financial ( NYSE:CIXX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $444.03 million for the quarter. CI Financial had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 39.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CI Financial will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.1411 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. This is an increase from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIXX. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 157.8% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,563,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,057 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of CI Financial by 376.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,357,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,364 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of CI Financial by 179.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,203,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,141,000 after purchasing an additional 773,239 shares in the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of CI Financial by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,306,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,492,000 after purchasing an additional 547,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of CI Financial by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,950,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,032,000 after purchasing an additional 488,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.