KeyCorp Weighs in on nVent Electric plc’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:NVT)

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of nVent Electric in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 30th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the company will earn $2.32 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.23. The consensus estimate for nVent Electric’s current full-year earnings is $2.32 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for nVent Electric’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NVT. Barclays increased their price target on nVent Electric from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital started coverage on nVent Electric in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.40.

nVent Electric Price Performance

NVT opened at $36.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.68. nVent Electric has a 12-month low of $29.19 and a 12-month high of $39.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.36.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $745.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.50 million.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In other nVent Electric news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 3,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $132,436.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,027.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other nVent Electric news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 3,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $132,436.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,027.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 3,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $145,407.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,477.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,912 shares of company stock valued at $434,039. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 4.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 966,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,605,000 after acquiring an additional 37,788 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the first quarter valued at about $365,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the first quarter valued at about $332,000. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 34.7% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 14.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 99,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 12,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

