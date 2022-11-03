DA Davidson Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Oshkosh in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 31st. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.51 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.53. The consensus estimate for Oshkosh’s current full-year earnings is $3.48 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Oshkosh’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.43.

Oshkosh Price Performance

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $85.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.70 and a 200-day moving average of $84.64. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $69.30 and a 52-week high of $125.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oshkosh

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Oshkosh by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 5.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,064,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the first quarter worth $1,203,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at $1,370,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Oshkosh by 20.8% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Featured Articles

