FY2022 EPS Estimates for Runway Growth Finance Corp. Raised by B. Riley (NASDAQ:RWAY)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 31st. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now forecasts that the company will earn $1.36 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.33. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Runway Growth Finance’s current full-year earnings is $1.39 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Runway Growth Finance’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RWAY. Hovde Group dropped their target price on shares of Runway Growth Finance to $13.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Runway Growth Finance has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

NASDAQ RWAY opened at $12.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day moving average of $12.64. The company has a market cap of $529.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Runway Growth Finance has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $14.92.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $25.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 million. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 8.50%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.09%. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 155.29%.

In other Runway Growth Finance news, Director John F. Engel bought 8,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.23 per share, with a total value of $100,016.94. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,016.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 11,178 shares of company stock valued at $136,497 in the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Runway Growth Finance by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 12,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

