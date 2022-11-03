Ruth’s Hospitality Group (RUTH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The firm had revenue of $128.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.77 million. On average, analysts expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $20.24 on Thursday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 12 month low of $15.16 and a 12 month high of $24.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $683.93 million, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.87.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RUTH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ruth’s Hospitality Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 33,657 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

