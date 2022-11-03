Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 4th. Analysts expect Brookfield Renewable Partners to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.12). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.48 million. On average, analysts expect Brookfield Renewable Partners to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BEP opened at $29.20 on Thursday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a fifty-two week low of $27.32 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -246.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Renewable Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 363.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $261,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 1st quarter worth $375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

Featured Stories

